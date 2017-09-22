G4S PLC (GFS.L)
280.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
280.40
--
--
--
--
4,780,330
342.60
217.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£4,364.63
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,551.59
|Dividend:
|3.59
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09
BRIEF-G4S Custodial and Detention Services managing director says Ben Saunders has resigned as director of Gatwick Immigration Removal Centre
* G4S Custodial and Detention Services managing director says Ben Saunders has resigned from his role as director of Gatwick Immigration Removal Centre Further company coverage:
BRIEF-G4S immigration centre boss resigns - BBC
* G4S immigration centre boss resigns - BBC Source text: http://bbc.in/2xkUnoH
UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE down in the dumps as G4S dives, precious metals miners shine
* Safe haven precious metals miners in demand (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
UPDATE 3-Emerging market risks overshadow UK security firm G4S's H1 results
* Company confident FY revenue growth in line with 4-6 pct aim
Britain's FTSE down in the dumps as G4S dives, precious metals miners shine
LONDON, Aug 9 Britain's top share index was shaken from its summer lull on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions hit equity markets globally, sending investors into safe-havens such as gold mining stocks, while weak earnings weighed on shares in G4S.
Security giant G4S turnaround on track as H1 profit up 7.6 pct
EDINBURGH, Aug 9 The world's largest security firm G4S said its ongoing turnaround was on track on Wednesday as it posted a 7.6 percent rise in first-half profit and forecast better contract potential ahead.
BRIEF-G4S first-quarter revenue rises 8.9 pct
* Revenues from group's continuing businesses were 8.9 pct higher than Q1 of 2016