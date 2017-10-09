BRIEF-GFT Technologies concludes major contract in Spain * CONCLUDES MAJOR CONTRACT WITH SABIS, THE IT COMPANY OF BANCO SABADELL​

BRIEF-GFT Technologies pretax profit drops 62 pct * Q2 net income 3.1 million eur Source text: http://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/ Further company coverage:

Germany's GFT warns on profit as Deutsche and Barclays cut spending FRANKFURT, July 10 German financial software group GFT Technologies issued its second profit warning this year after Deutsche Bank and Barclays cut spending on its products by almost a quarter, sending its shares down sharply on Monday.

BRIEF-GFT Technologies cuts guidance for 2017 * DGAP-ADHOC: GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE: GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE LOWERS GUIDANCE FOR 2017