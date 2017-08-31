Grafton Group PLC (GFTU_u.L)
GFTU_u.L on London Stock Exchange
836.50GBp
3:35pm IST
Change (% chg)
-4.50 (-0.54%)
-4.50 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Grafton Group plc is an international distributor of building materials to trade customers engaged in residential repair, maintenance and improvement projects, and house building. The Company's segments are Merchanting, Retailing and Manufacturing. The Merchanting segment is engaged in distribution of building and plumbing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,945.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|236.98
|Dividend:
|5.25
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Grafton sees uncertainty in UK to 2019 but fundamentals remaining
* Grafton Group CEO says sees uncertainty in UK remaining until 2019 but fundamentals of repair, maintanace market remain Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
BRIEF-Grafton Group H1 adjusted operating profit up 19 pct
* Grafton Group - H1 adjusted operating profit before property profit up 19 percent to 77 million pounds