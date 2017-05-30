Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGAS.NS)
GGAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
909.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.50 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs917.65
Open
Rs921.00
Day's High
Rs922.70
Day's Low
Rs902.05
Volume
24,569
Avg. Vol
62,299
52-wk High
Rs945.00
52-wk Low
Rs470.00
About
Gujarat Gas Limited, formerly GSPC Distribution Networks Limited, is engaged in the natural gas business in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in City Gas Distribution, including sale, purchase, supply, distribution, transport, trading in natural gas, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs125,287.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|137.68
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|0.33
Financials
BRIEF-Gujarat Gas, Petronet LNG sign MoU for exploring, dispensing & marketing of LNG
* Says MoU for exploring - dispensing and marketing of LNG including the L-CNG at GGL CNG stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Gujarat Gas March-qtr PAT falls
* March quarter pat 331.4 million rupees versus 716.9 million rupees year ago