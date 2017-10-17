Brazil's Gerdau may sell U.S. facilities for $630 million: report BRASILIA Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA could raise about 2 billion reais ($630.48 million) with the potential sale of its rebar-producing facilities in the United States this year, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-Gerdau to sell Chilean unit to Matco, I&I for $154 mln SAO PAULO, Oct 4 Gerdau SA has agreed to sell a Chilean long steel unit to local firms Matco SA and Ingeniería & Inversiones SA for about $154 million, in a move aimed at helping the largest steelmaker in the Americas cut debt and boost profitability.

Brazil's Gerdau appoints new CEO as controlling family leaves management SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Gerdau SA, a Brazilian steelmaker, has appointed Gustavo Werneck da Cunha as the company's new chief executive officer effective from Jan. 1, 2018, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Brazilian tech coworking space Cubo to quadruple in size SAO PAULO Latin America's largest hub for technological entrepreneurship, Cubo coworking Itaú, will quadruple its office space in São Paulo, underscoring the growth in technology and mobility solutions activity in the country.

UPDATE 1-Steelmaker Gerdau CEO expects 2018 Brazil recovery to boost building SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA is maintaining its capital spending target this year and aims to invest about as much in 2018, when an economic recovery should spur more construction, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.