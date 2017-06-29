GHCL Ltd (GHCH.NS)
GHCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
251.05INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-10.00 (-3.83%)
Prev Close
Rs261.05
Open
Rs264.50
Day's High
Rs266.50
Day's Low
Rs249.10
Volume
1,942,307
Avg. Vol
378,293
52-wk High
Rs292.00
52-wk Low
Rs204.00
About
GHCL Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of inorganic chemicals, home textiles and wind power generation. The Company's segments include Inorganic Chemicals, Textiles and Others. The Company's geographical segments include India and Rest of the world. In Chemicals, the Company manufactures Soda Ash... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.05
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs20,514.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|97.71
|Dividend:
|3.50
|Yield (%):
|2.38
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-India's GHCL gets members' nod for re-appointment of Ravi Shanker Jalan as MD
* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of Ravi Shanker Jalan as MD of co