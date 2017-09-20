Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GJIP.NS)
GJIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
137.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.45 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs139.65
Open
Rs140.95
Day's High
Rs140.95
Day's Low
Rs135.65
Volume
176,970
Avg. Vol
247,079
52-wk High
Rs150.80
52-wk Low
Rs85.25
About
Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited is engaged in the generation of electricity. The Company's gas-based power plants are Vadodara Stations, including Station-I with a capacity of 145 Mega Watts (MW) and Station-II with a capacity of 165 MW. It has a combined installed capacity of 829 MW at its locations at Vadodara Plant... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs20,978.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|151.25
|Dividend:
|2.70
|Yield (%):
|1.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
BRIEF-Gujarat Industries Power says co among successful bidders for solar power project in e-reverse auction
* Co one of successful bidders for 75 MW solar power project in e-reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Source text - http://bit.ly/2f9Mub5 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Gujarat Industries Power Co gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD
* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2hc1VDR Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Gujarat Industries Power Co June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 629.2 million rupees versus 549.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Gujarat Industries Power Co approves appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD
* Says approved appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rJSnjs) Further company coverage: