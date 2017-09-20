Edition:
Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited is engaged in the generation of electricity. The Company's gas-based power plants are Vadodara Stations, including Station-I with a capacity of 145 Mega Watts (MW) and Station-II with a capacity of 165 MW. It has a combined installed capacity of 829 MW at its locations at Vadodara Plant... (more)

BRIEF-Gujarat Industries Power says co among successful bidders for solar power project in e-reverse auction

* Co one of successful bidders for 75 MW solar power project in e-reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Source text - http://bit.ly/2f9Mub5 Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Gujarat Industries Power Co gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2hc1VDR Further company coverage:

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Gujarat Industries Power Co June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 629.2 million rupees versus 549.7 million rupees year ago

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Gujarat Industries Power Co approves appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD

* Says approved appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rJSnjs) Further company coverage:

22 May 2017
