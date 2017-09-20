BRIEF-Gujarat Industries Power says co among successful bidders for solar power project in e-reverse auction * Co one of successful bidders for 75 MW solar power project in e-reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Source text - http://bit.ly/2f9Mub5 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Gujarat Industries Power Co gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD * Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2hc1VDR Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Gujarat Industries Power Co June-qtr profit rises * June quarter profit 629.2 million rupees versus 549.7 million rupees year ago