UK engineer GKN considers split into two - Sunday Times LONDON, Oct 21 British engineering group GKN is considering splitting into two listed companies comprising its aerospace and auto component divisions, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

BRIEF-‍GE Additive signed MoU with GKN PLC for additive manufacturing​ * Co, Concept Laser, Arcam AB have signed MoU with GKN to collaborate on additive manufacturing​

UPDATE 1-Miners provide foundation for FTSE while ConvaTec plummets * GKN suffers broker downgrades (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

Miners provide foundation for FTSE while Convatec plummets LONDON, Oct 16 Medical device firm Convatec was bruised in early deals after a profit warning, but failed to drag down the broader FTSE share index as mining companies cemented British stocks.

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE retreats from record as pound, GKN weigh LONDON, Oct 13 Britain's major share index ended Friday within touching distance of the previous session's record close, boosted by a late rally in mining stocks but dragged down by gains in the pound and a profit warning from engineering group GKN.

UPDATE 3-Profit warning "mugging" to spoil GKN CEO's retirement * Shares fall 10 pct (Updates shares, adds details on Alabama plant)

BRIEF-GKN CEO says surprise claims from customers felt like 'being mugged' * Ceo says informed of two claims in 24-hour period earlier this week, claims not litigation

GKN's aerospace trading 'disappointing', faces external claims LONDON, Oct 13 British engineering group GKN said trading in its aerospace business was "disappointing" in the third quarter as pricing pressure hit margins and operational challenges took a toll.

BRIEF-GKN expects higher FY management profit before tax * TRADING UPDATE FOR PERIOD SINCE HALF YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON 26 JULY 2017​