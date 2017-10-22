Edition:
GKN PLC (GKN.L)

GKN.L on London Stock Exchange

303.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
303.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
8,102,250
52-wk High
379.30
52-wk Low
295.20

GKN plc is a global engineering company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and service of systems and components for original equipment manufacturers. The Company operates in four segments: GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Land Systems. The GKN Aerospace segment is a supplier of...

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): £6,119.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,717.48
Dividend: 3.10
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about GKN.L

UK engineer GKN considers split into two - Sunday Times

LONDON, Oct 21 British engineering group GKN is considering splitting into two listed companies comprising its aerospace and auto component divisions, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

22 Oct 2017

BRIEF-‍GE Additive signed MoU with GKN PLC for additive manufacturing​

* Co, Concept Laser, Arcam AB have signed MoU with GKN to collaborate on additive manufacturing​

17 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Miners provide foundation for FTSE while ConvaTec plummets

* GKN suffers broker downgrades (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

16 Oct 2017

Miners provide foundation for FTSE while Convatec plummets

LONDON, Oct 16 Medical device firm Convatec was bruised in early deals after a profit warning, but failed to drag down the broader FTSE share index as mining companies cemented British stocks.

16 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE retreats from record as pound, GKN weigh

LONDON, Oct 13 Britain's major share index ended Friday within touching distance of the previous session's record close, boosted by a late rally in mining stocks but dragged down by gains in the pound and a profit warning from engineering group GKN.

13 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Profit warning "mugging" to spoil GKN CEO's retirement

* Shares fall 10 pct (Updates shares, adds details on Alabama plant)

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-GKN CEO says surprise claims from customers felt like 'being mugged'

* Ceo says informed of two claims in 24-hour period earlier this week, claims not litigation

13 Oct 2017

GKN's aerospace trading 'disappointing', faces external claims

LONDON, Oct 13 British engineering group GKN said trading in its aerospace business was "disappointing" in the third quarter as pricing pressure hit margins and operational challenges took a toll.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-GKN expects higher FY management profit before tax

* TRADING UPDATE FOR PERIOD SINCE HALF YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON 26 JULY 2017​

13 Oct 2017

France's Latecoere looks out for targets in aerospace consolidation

French aerospace equipment maker Latecoere is on the look out for acquisitions so it can expand and win bigger contracts from leading aircraft manufacturers, Chief Executive Officer Yannick Assouad said on Monday.

19 Sep 2017
