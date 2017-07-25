Edition:
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS)

GLAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,449.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs11.55 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs2,437.70
Open
Rs2,426.00
Day's High
Rs2,470.00
Day's Low
Rs2,421.70
Volume
6,920
Avg. Vol
8,691
52-wk High
Rs2,983.45
52-wk Low
Rs2,201.20

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company and its subsidiary are engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing and trading in pharmaceuticals. The Company develops a range of products in approximately three areas, including pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer healthcare. The... (more)

Beta: 0.17
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs204,553.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 84.70
Dividend: 30.00
Yield (%): 1.24

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

BRIEF-India's Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals June-qtr profit down about 63 pct

* June quarter profit 264.2 million rupees versus profit of 722.7 million rupees last year

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Glaxosmithkline Pharma March-qtr profit rises about 6 pct

* Says recommended a dividend of 300 pct on equity share capital

19 May 2017
