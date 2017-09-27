Galapagos NV (GLPG.AS)
Financials
BRIEF-Galapagos & Morphosys announce Phase 1 results with joint investigational antibody program MOR106
* Co, Morphosys report first promising signs of clinical activity in phase 1 study with IL-17C antibody MOR106 in Atopic Dermatitis patients
BRIEF-Galapagos says GLPG1690 halts disease progression in IPF patients in mid-stage trial
* GLPG1690 halts disease progression in IPF patients in Flora phase 2A trial
BRIEF-Galapagos H1 revenues up at EUR 73.0 mln
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY H1 REVENUES EUR 73.0 MLN VS EUR 48.8 MLN YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Servier announces it has exercised option to develop osteoarthritis molecule from Galapagos
* SERVIER ANNOUNCES IT HAS EXERCISED OPTION TO DEVELOP NOVEL OSTEOARTHRITIS MOLECULE GLPG1972/S201086 FROM GALAPAGOS NV, OBTAINING GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS OUTSIDE THE U.S.
BRIEF-Galapagos announces new phase 2 study with filgotinib
* NEW PHASE 2 STUDY WITH FILGOTINIB IN NON-INFECTIOUS UVEITIS
BRIEF-Galapagos announces successful completion of Phase 1
* GALAPAGOS' RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE 2017: RAPIDLY ADVANCING OUR PRODUCT CANDIDATES
BRIEF-Galapagos Qtrly loss per share EUR 0.29
* Qtrly loss per share eur 0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Galapagos announces new phase 2 proof-of-concept study with filgotinib
* Galapagos announces new phase 2 proof-of-concept study with filgotinib in cutaneous lupus erythematosus
BRIEF-Galapagos announces closing of public offering of American Depositary Shares for gross proceeds of 363.9 million euros
* Announces on Friday the closing of public offering of 4,312,500 American Depositary Shares, at a price of $90.00 per American Depositary share, for gross proceeds of 363.9 million euros ($394.4 million)
BRIEF-Galapagos announces share capital increase
* Announces on Friday a share capital increase as a result of a public offering of American Depositary Shares