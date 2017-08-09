Edition:
India

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd (GLSM.NS)

GLSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,930.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-45.60 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs4,975.80
Open
Rs4,980.00
Day's High
Rs4,980.00
Day's Low
Rs4,901.30
Volume
2,526
Avg. Vol
6,620
52-wk High
Rs6,246.65
52-wk Low
Rs4,708.00

Chart for

About

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited is a food processing company. The Company offers malt-based food, protein rich food, cereal-based beverage and nutritional food powder. Its products include nutritional products and over the counter (OTC) products. The Company's nutritional products include Horlicks Ninja, Junior... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs210,178.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 42.06
Dividend: 70.00
Yield (%): 1.40

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about GLSM.NS

TABLE-India's GSK Consumer Healthcare June-qtr profit falls 18 pct

Aug 9 - GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd reported the following results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier. June 2017 June 2016 Profit 1.32 1.61 Total Income 11.02 11.19 Note: The results are standalone. All figures are in billion rupees unless stated otherwise. Source text - http://bit.ly/2vk5riB (Bengaluru newsroom)

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer's board accepts resignation of formerly executive director

* SAYS BOARD ACCEPTS RESIGNATION OF PUNEET SHARMA FORMERLY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WITH EFFECT FROM JULY 14, 2017

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria posts HY group pre-tax profit 31.5 mln naira

* HY ENDED JUNE 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 31.5 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 1.13 BILLION NAIRA

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare March-qtr profit up 8.6 pct

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.62 billion rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 11.92 billion rupees

11 May 2017
» More GLSM.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates