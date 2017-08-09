Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC.NS)
GMDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
174.20INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs18.75 (+12.06%)
Prev Close
Rs155.45
Open
Rs155.75
Day's High
Rs176.70
Day's Low
Rs155.75
Volume
4,992,113
Avg. Vol
487,509
52-wk High
Rs176.70
52-wk Low
Rs89.05
About
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Mining and Power. The Company's projects include Lignite, Bauxite, Fluorspar, Multi-Metal, Manganese, Power, Wind and Solar. It operates over six lignite mines, namely, Panandhro, Mata-No-Madh, Rajpardi, Tadkeshwar,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs47,779.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|318.00
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|2.00
Financials
BRIEF-India's Gujarat Mineral Development Corp June-qtr profit rises
Aug 9 Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-India's Gujarat Mineral Development Corp March-qtr profit rises
May 9 India's Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd