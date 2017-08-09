Edition:
174.20INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs18.75 (+12.06%)
Prev Close
Rs155.45
Open
Rs155.75
Day's High
Rs176.70
Day's Low
Rs155.75
Volume
4,992,113
Avg. Vol
487,509
52-wk High
Rs176.70
52-wk Low
Rs89.05

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Mining and Power. The Company's projects include Lignite, Bauxite, Fluorspar, Multi-Metal, Manganese, Power, Wind and Solar. It operates over six lignite mines, namely, Panandhro, Mata-No-Madh, Rajpardi, Tadkeshwar,... (more)

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs47,779.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 318.00
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 2.00

BRIEF-India's Gujarat Mineral Development Corp June-qtr profit rises

Aug 9 Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Gujarat Mineral Development Corp March-qtr profit rises

May 9 India's Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

09 May 2017
