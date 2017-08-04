Edition:
GMP Capital Inc (GMP.TO)

GMP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.76
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
103,113
52-wk High
$4.83
52-wk Low
$2.13

About

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP) is a diversified financial services firm. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to a client base that includes corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals in two integrated segments. The Company operates in two segments: Capital Markets and Wealth... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): $209.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 79.47
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Latest News about GMP.TO

BRIEF-GMP Capital reports Q2 loss per share of c$0.79

* Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to c$44.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-GMP Capital Inc posts Q1 adjusted earnings C$0.07/shr

* On April 26, 2017 approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2257 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Apr 2017
  Price Chg
JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust PLC (JESC.L) 414.00 -0.50
Bure Equity AB (BURE.ST) 107.00kr -1.00
Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) 845.62 +0.62

