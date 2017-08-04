Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC.NS)
GNFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
513.90INR
3:58pm IST
513.90INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs41.30 (+8.74%)
Rs41.30 (+8.74%)
Prev Close
Rs472.60
Rs472.60
Open
Rs479.00
Rs479.00
Day's High
Rs519.70
Rs519.70
Day's Low
Rs479.00
Rs479.00
Volume
7,473,826
7,473,826
Avg. Vol
1,276,449
1,276,449
52-wk High
Rs519.70
Rs519.70
52-wk Low
Rs180.00
Rs180.00
About
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited is engaged in operating businesses in the industrial chemicals, fertilizers and information technology (IT) products space. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling various fertilizers, such as urea and ammonium nitro-phosphate under the NARMADA brand. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.34
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs57,396.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|155.42
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|1.35
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09
BRIEF-Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals June-qtr PAT up 31 pct
Aug 4 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd: