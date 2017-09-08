Banks outperform on ECB talk as euro gains hamper European shares MILAN European shares ended little changed on Friday as the euro's rally dimmed appetite for regional stocks but talk about possible cuts to European Central Bank stimulus boosted banks.

UPDATE 2-Weak spending, rising costs hit UK pub group Greene King * Shares fall as much as 15 percent to five year low (Adds details, shares, analyst quote)

Greene King warns of tougher times ahead as sales slip Sept 8 Pub operator Greene King expects weaker consumer confidence to persist in the near term, it said as it reported a dip in sales at its pubs.

BRIEF-Greene King appoints Richard Smothers CFO to replace Kirk Davis * Richard Smothers will be joining Greene King in December 2017, and joining board as chief financial officer in February 2018