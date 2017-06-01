Genus PLC (GNS.L)
GNS.L on London Stock Exchange
2,224.00GBp
3:53pm IST
2,224.00GBp
3:53pm IST
Change (% chg)
12.00 (+0.54%)
12.00 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
2,212.00
2,212.00
Open
2,195.00
2,195.00
Day's High
2,227.00
2,227.00
Day's Low
2,195.00
2,195.00
Volume
7,161
7,161
Avg. Vol
54,009
54,009
52-wk High
2,267.00
2,267.00
52-wk Low
1,652.00
1,652.00
About
Genus plc is an animal genetics company, which provides farmers with genetics that enable them to produce animal protein, in the form of meat and milk. The Company's segments include Genus PIC, Genus ABS, Genus Asia, and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment is engaged in porcine sales business, excluding Asia, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.54
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,370.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|61.17
|Dividend:
|16.20
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Genus comments on NMR proposed withdrawal from Milk Pension Fund
* Draws attention to announcement made today by national Milk Records Plc on NEX Exchange Growth Market