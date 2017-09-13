Edition:
India

GOCL Corp Ltd (GOCL.NS)

GOCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

524.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.65 (-2.54%)
Prev Close
Rs537.75
Open
Rs535.00
Day's High
Rs537.75
Day's Low
Rs518.05
Volume
10,174
Avg. Vol
23,325
52-wk High
Rs593.80
52-wk Low
Rs225.25

Chart for

About

GOCL Corporation Limited, formerly Gulf Oil Corporation Limited, is engaged in the provision of explosive accessories (detonators) (for mining and industrial use); mining and infrastructure, and realty. The Company's segments include Energetics, Mining and Infrastructure Contracts, Realty, Lubricating Oils and Others. Its... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 2.67
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs26,813.76
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 49.57
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): 0.30

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Latest News about GOCL.NS

BRIEF-India's GOCL approves scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of two units

* Says approves scheme of arrangement in nature of amalgamation of IDL Buildware, Gulf Caressorie India Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZyBna Further company coverage:

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's GOCL Corp June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol net profit after tax 71.7 million rupees versus 76.3 million rupees year ago

13 Sep 2017
» More GOCL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.