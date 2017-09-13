GOCL Corp Ltd (GOCL.NS)
GOCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
524.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.65 (-2.54%)
Prev Close
Rs537.75
Open
Rs535.00
Day's High
Rs537.75
Day's Low
Rs518.05
Volume
10,174
Avg. Vol
23,325
52-wk High
Rs593.80
52-wk Low
Rs225.25
About
GOCL Corporation Limited, formerly Gulf Oil Corporation Limited, is engaged in the provision of explosive accessories (detonators) (for mining and industrial use); mining and infrastructure, and realty. The Company's segments include Energetics, Mining and Infrastructure Contracts, Realty, Lubricating Oils and Others. Its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs26,813.76
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|49.57
|Dividend:
|1.60
|Yield (%):
|0.30
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-India's GOCL approves scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of two units
* Says approves scheme of arrangement in nature of amalgamation of IDL Buildware, Gulf Caressorie India Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZyBna Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's GOCL Corp June-qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol net profit after tax 71.7 million rupees versus 76.3 million rupees year ago
