Edition:
India

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)

GOCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

938.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-20.75 (-2.16%)
Prev Close
Rs958.95
Open
Rs964.95
Day's High
Rs964.95
Day's Low
Rs928.00
Volume
383,262
Avg. Vol
706,384
52-wk High
Rs1,083.00
52-wk Low
Rs636.10

Chart for

About

Godrej Consumer Products Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacture of personal and household care products. The Company's geographic segments include Within India and Outside India. It offers hair care products. The Company's Personal Care range of brands includes Cinthol, Grade 1 soap, protekt, Soft... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs645,798.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 681.33
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.84

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

Latest News about GOCP.NS

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 10

(Repeating to add more ratings) Aug 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ----------------

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol PAT down 9 pct

* June quarter consol PAT 2.25 billion rupees versus 2.47 billion rupees last year

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products seeks members' nod for 1:1 issue of bonus shares

* Seeks members' nod for 1:1 issue of bonus shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnimho) Further company coverage:

15 May 2017

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 12

May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adie Broswon Breweries Pvt Ltd

12 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Godrej Consumer Products says Nisaba Godrej named executive chairperson at co

* Says Nisaba Godrej named executive chairperson; Adi Godrej to assume chairman emeritus position at co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUQBvr) Further company coverage:

09 May 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products March-qtr consol profit rises over 3 fold

* March quarter consol total income from operations 24.89 billion rupees

09 May 2017
» More GOCP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates