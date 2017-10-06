Edition:
India

Godrej Industries Ltd (GODI.NS)

GODI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

579.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-11.55 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
Rs591.00
Open
Rs591.00
Day's High
Rs594.85
Day's Low
Rs575.25
Volume
369,054
Avg. Vol
437,811
52-wk High
Rs699.00
52-wk Low
Rs363.60

Chart for

About

Godrej Industries Limited manufactures fatty acid, fatty alcohol and surfactant. The Company's segments include Chemicals, Animal Feed, Veg Oils, Estate & Property Development, Finance & Investments and Others. The Chemicals segment includes the production and sale of Oleochemicals and Surfactants, such as Refined Glycerin,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.30
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs202,064.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 336.27
Dividend: 1.75
Yield (%): 0.29

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Latest News about GODI.NS

Godrej Agrovet $178 million IPO subscribed over 95 times

Indian animal-feed producer Godrej Agrovet Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise 11.6 billion rupees ($178 million) was subscribed more than 95 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed.

06 Oct 2017

India's Godrej Agrovet $178 mln IPO subscribed over 95 times

Oct 6 Indian animal-feed producer Godrej Agrovet Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise 11.6 billion rupees ($178 million) was subscribed more than 95 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed.

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Godrej Industries June-qtr consol profit down 42 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 367.4 million rupees versus profit of 637.6 million rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Agrovet files for IPO‍​

* IPO‍​ includes fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to INR 3 billion

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Godrej Industries seeks members' nod for increase in borrowing limits of co

* Seeks members' nod for increase in borrowing limits of co up to a limit of INR 20 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2v9rvMe) Further company coverage:

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Industries seeks members' nod for increasing borrowing limits

* Seeks members' nod for increase in borrowing limits of the company up to inr 20 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tiFIJK) Further company coverage:

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Industries to sell up to 4 bln rupees of shares in Godrej Agrovet

* Says board decided to participate in IPO of shares by Godrej Agrovet Ltd

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Godrej Industries March-qtr consol profit up about 67 pct

* Consol loss in March quarter last year was INR 570.3 million as per Ind-AS;consol total income was INR 19.31 billion

22 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Godrej Industries says Godrej Agrovet board approved proposed ipo

* Says board of Godrej Agrovet Ltd approved proposed IPO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qA0SB7) Further company coverage:

12 May 2017
» More GODI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates