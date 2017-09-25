Edition:
Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS)

GODR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

661.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs18.60 (+2.89%)
Prev Close
Rs642.90
Open
Rs642.90
Day's High
Rs665.00
Day's Low
Rs637.35
Volume
518,201
Avg. Vol
233,730
52-wk High
Rs679.80
52-wk Low
Rs286.35

Godrej Properties Limited is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in construction and real estate development. The Company focuses on developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across approximately 11.89 million square meters in over 10 cities. The Company's residential projects include Godrej... (more)

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs137,570.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 216.48
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

BRIEF-Godrej Properties allots NCDs worth 5 bln rupees

* Says alloted NCDs worth 5 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2fsFl9s Further company coverage:

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Properties to consider issuance of unsecured NCDs

* Says to consider and approve issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Properties announces JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing residential project

* Says entered into JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing a residential project in Thane west Source text - http://bit.ly/2y0H7lS Further company coverage:

14 Sep 2017

TABLE-India Commercial Papers deals on F-TRAC-Aug 28

Aug 28 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE915T14121 SUN PHARMA LAB 90D 29-Aug-17 99.9838 5.9140 1 100 99.9838

28 Aug 2017

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 9

(Repeating to add additional Ratings) Aug 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: -----------

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties June qtr consol profit down about 46 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 233.7 million rupees versus profit of 434.7 million rupees last year

02 Aug 2017

MEDIA-India's Godrej Properties buys Dwarka Expressway land from BPTP Ltd - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties adds a new project in Gurgaon

July 6 Godrej Properties Ltd * Says co adds a new project in Gurgaon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Properties signs agreement to develop housing project in Bangalore

* Says signs development management agreement to develop housing project in Bangalore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds new residential project in Sohna, NCR

* Says adds a new residential project in Sohna, NCR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Jun 2017
