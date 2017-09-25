BRIEF-Godrej Properties allots NCDs worth 5 bln rupees * Says alloted NCDs worth 5 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2fsFl9s Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Godrej Properties to consider issuance of unsecured NCDs * Says to consider and approve issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Godrej Properties announces JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing residential project * Says entered into JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing a residential project in Thane west Source text - http://bit.ly/2y0H7lS Further company coverage:

TABLE-India Commercial Papers deals on F-TRAC-Aug 28 Aug 28 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE915T14121 SUN PHARMA LAB 90D 29-Aug-17 99.9838 5.9140 1 100 99.9838

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 9 (Repeating to add additional Ratings) Aug 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: -----------

BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties June qtr consol profit down about 46 pct * June quarter consol net profit 233.7 million rupees versus profit of 434.7 million rupees last year

MEDIA-India's Godrej Properties buys Dwarka Expressway land from BPTP Ltd - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties adds a new project in Gurgaon July 6 Godrej Properties Ltd * Says co adds a new project in Gurgaon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Godrej Properties signs agreement to develop housing project in Bangalore * Says signs development management agreement to develop housing project in Bangalore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: