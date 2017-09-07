Edition:
India

Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L)

GOG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,705.20GBp
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

5.20 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
1,700.00
Open
1,708.00
Day's High
1,713.00
Day's Low
1,694.00
Volume
36,202
Avg. Vol
145,891
52-wk High
2,344.00
52-wk Low
1,442.00

Chart for

About

The Go-Ahead Group plc is a United Kingdom-based public passenger transport company for bus and rail services. The Group operates through three segments: regional bus, London bus and rail. The regional bus segment comprises commercial bus businesses outside of London. The London bus segment comprises tendered bus operations... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): £738.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 43.11
Dividend: 71.91
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about GOG.L

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE edges up but financials falter after ECB meeting

LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's top share index ended the session higher on Thursday with most sectors in positive territory with the exception of financial stocks, which suffered, alongside the rest of their European peers, after the European central bank reaffirmed its ultra-easy policy stance.

07 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Go-Ahead targets growth abroad after strikes hit UK rail arm

Sept 7 British transport company Go-Ahead Group aims to make 15-20 percent of its profit abroad within five years, it said on Thursday, as it forecast further challenges at home where its Southern rail business has been hit by strikes.

07 Sep 2017

Go-Ahead targets overseas growth as domestic strikes hit profit

Sept 7 Transport company Go-Ahead Group has set a target of generating 15 percent to 20 percent of its profit from outside the United Kingdom within five years, it said on Thursday.

07 Sep 2017

Britain's Go-Ahead Group loses West Midlands franchise after a decade

LONDON, Aug 10 British transport group Go-Ahead on Thursday failed in its bid to retain its West Midlands rail franchise after running the network in central England for 10 years.

10 Aug 2017

Go-Ahead reiterates full-year profit guidance

June 22 British transport company Go-Ahead Group Plc said on Thursday it was on track to meet its full-year profit forecast as strong bus passenger numbers in some regions offset still slow revenue growth at Southern railways following strike action.

22 Jun 2017
» More GOG.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates