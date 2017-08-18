Edition:
India

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLU.NS)

GOLU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

783.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs11.65 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
Rs772.00
Open
Rs779.90
Day's High
Rs794.00
Day's Low
Rs779.90
Volume
42,557
Avg. Vol
34,543
52-wk High
Rs889.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.05

Chart for

About

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and trading of automotive and non-automotive lubricants, and greases. The Company's geographical segments include India and Outside India. Its offerings include diesel engine oils, hydraulic oils, gear, turbine, compressor and refrigeration,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs38,189.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 49.70
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): 1.11

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about GOLU.NS

BRIEF-Gulf Oil Lubricants India seeks members' nod for reappointment of Ravi Chawla as MD

* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Ravi Chawla as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uWckWa) Further company coverage:

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Gulf Oil Lubricants India June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 342.9 million rupees versus profit 303.6 million rupees year ago

24 Jul 2017
» More GOLU.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates