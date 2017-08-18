Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLU.NS)
GOLU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
783.65INR
23 Oct 2017
783.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs11.65 (+1.51%)
Rs11.65 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
Rs772.00
Rs772.00
Open
Rs779.90
Rs779.90
Day's High
Rs794.00
Rs794.00
Day's Low
Rs779.90
Rs779.90
Volume
42,557
42,557
Avg. Vol
34,543
34,543
52-wk High
Rs889.00
Rs889.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.05
Rs580.05
About
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and trading of automotive and non-automotive lubricants, and greases. The Company's geographical segments include India and Outside India. Its offerings include diesel engine oils, hydraulic oils, gear, turbine, compressor and refrigeration,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs38,189.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|49.70
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|1.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09
BRIEF-Gulf Oil Lubricants India seeks members' nod for reappointment of Ravi Chawla as MD
* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Ravi Chawla as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uWckWa) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Gulf Oil Lubricants India June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 342.9 million rupees versus profit 303.6 million rupees year ago