Goodyear Lastikleri TAS (GOODY.IS)
GOODY.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.52TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-0.66%)
Prev Close
4.55TL
Open
4.58TL
Day's High
4.61TL
Day's Low
4.52TL
Volume
13,870,501
Avg. Vol
13,674,221
52-wk High
5.28TL
52-wk Low
3.22TL
About
Goodyear Lastikleri TAS is a Turkey-based company engaged in the production and distribution of tires and other rubber products. The Company manufactures tires under the Goodyear brand for domestic and foreign markets. In addition to Goodyear brand tires, the Company produces a range of other brand names, including Dunlop,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.36
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,204.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|270.00
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|0.72
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|43.87
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.69
|14.09
BRIEF-Goodyear Lastikleri Q2 net profit up at 29.5 million lira
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 405.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 327.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO