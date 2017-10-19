Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS (GOZDE.IS)
GOZDE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.74TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.08TL (-2.09%)
Prev Close
3.82TL
Open
3.83TL
Day's High
3.84TL
Day's Low
3.71TL
Volume
2,852,038
Avg. Vol
14,121,219
52-wk High
4.05TL
52-wk Low
1.68TL
About
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS is a Turkey-based private equity investment firm that is focused on investing in companies in a wide array of industries including financial services, information and communication technologies (ICT), retail, renewable energy, real estate, logistics, and agriculture sectors. Some of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,443.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|385.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--