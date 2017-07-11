Edition:
India

Bourbon Corporation SA (GPBN.PA)

GPBN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

7.43EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€7.43
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
40,268
52-wk High
€12.76
52-wk Low
€6.90

Chart for

About

Bourbon Corporation SA, formerly Bourbon SA, is a France-based company which provides marine services for offshore oil and gas clients. The Company operates under three activities: Marine Services activity, where the Company’s vessels are employed in exploration, development and production of fields in continental and deepwater... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.88
Market Cap(Mil.): €602.94
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 77.50
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 3.21

Financials

Latest News about GPBN.PA

BRIEF-Bourbon joins Automated Ships Ltd and Kongsberg to deliver autonomous offshore support vessel prototype

* REG-BOURBON JOINS AUTOMATED SHIPS LTD AND KONGSBERG TO DELIVER GROUNDBREAKING AUTONOMOUS OFFSHORE SUPPORT VESSEL PROTOTYPE

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Bourbon and Kongsberg Maritime sign strategic agreement of collaborative development

* BOURBON AND KONGSBERG MARITIME STRENGTHEN THEIR COLLABORATION IN DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR THE NEXT GENERATION CONNECTED VESSELS

31 May 2017
» More GPBN.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates