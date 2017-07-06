Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L)
GPOR.L on London Stock Exchange
621.50GBp
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)
-5.50 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
627.00
Open
627.00
Day's High
627.50
Day's Low
618.50
Volume
145,993
Avg. Vol
994,833
52-wk High
738.95
52-wk Low
582.00
About
Great Portland Estates plc (GPE) is a property investment and development company operating in central London. The Company owns and develops office, retail and residential properties. The Company’s portfolio include tenants from various industry sectors, such as retailers and leisure, technology, media and telecoms, professional... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,963.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|326.73
|Dividend:
|6.40
|Yield (%):
|--
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Great Portland plans to start redevelopment of Cityside House in Q1 2018
* Following recent acquisition of Cityside House, working up plans to commence redevelopment in Q1 of 2018
BRIEF-GPE acquires Cityside and Challenger House
* Great Portland Estates Plc - acquired Freehold Of Land And Buildings from Hermes Investment Management, for £49.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Great Portland sees FY like-for-like rental values flat to down 7.5 pct
* CEO forecasts FY rent values to be flat to down 7.5 percent on a like-for-like basis
BRIEF-Great Portland Estates FY EPRA NAV per share of 799p
* Since year end, lettings of £5.1 million at 2.1% premium to march 2017 erv; further £6.9 million under offer, 2.4% above march 2017 erv