Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL.NS)
GPPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
139.35INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.60 (-1.83%)
Prev Close
Rs141.95
Open
Rs141.70
Day's High
Rs144.00
Day's Low
Rs138.25
Volume
155,806
Avg. Vol
520,080
52-wk High
Rs179.00
52-wk Low
Rs121.00
About
Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited is an India-based company engaged in the business of port development and operations at Pipavav Port. The Company's Port Pipavav is located approximately 150 nautical miles from Nhava Sheva in Mumbai. The Company offers cargo handling facilities for container, bulk, break bulk and liquid cargo. It... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs68,841.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|483.44
|Dividend:
|1.80
|Yield (%):
|2.67
Financials
BRIEF-India's Gujarat Pipavav Port June-qtr profit down 7 pct
* June quarter net profit 557 million rupees versus profit of 597.6 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Gujarat Pipavav Port says co was hit by global cyber attack
* Says Tuesday evening A.P.Moller-Maersk Group was hit as a part of a global cyber attack
BUZZ-India's Gujarat Pipavav rises; Adani Ports seeks to buy stake - report
** Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rises as much as 4.39 pct to 150.90 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain in over a week
BRIEF-India's Gujarat Pipavav Port March-qtr profit rises over 28 pct
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 516.7 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 1.48 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pAkj7V) Further company coverage: