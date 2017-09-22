Edition:
India

Grasim Industries Ltd (GRAS.NS)

GRAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,182.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs43.40 (+3.81%)
Prev Close
Rs1,138.65
Open
Rs1,145.00
Day's High
Rs1,188.00
Day's Low
Rs1,124.50
Volume
645,654
Avg. Vol
1,340,435
52-wk High
Rs1,375.00
52-wk Low
Rs781.90

Chart for

About

Grasim Industries Limited is a holding company. The Company's segments include Viscose Staple Fibre and Wood Pulp; Cement, which includes Grey, White and Allied Products; Chemicals, which includes Caustic Soda and Allied Chemicals, and Others, which includes textiles. Its products include viscose staple fibre, rayon grade pulp,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.28
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs757,116.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 657.33
Dividend: 5.50
Yield (%): 0.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Latest News about GRAS.NS

BRIEF-Grasim Industries gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis

* Gets shareholders' nod for issuance of NCDs on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2fezPUl Further company coverage:

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Grasim Industries gets USDA biobased certification for Birla Spunshades

* Says Birla Spunshades gets USDA biobased certification Source text - http://bit.ly/2f9LEva Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Grasim Industries seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 30 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wkQuxi) Further company coverage:

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Grasim Industries June qtr consol profit up about 7 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 8.90 billion rupees versus profit of 8.30 billion rupees last year

14 Aug 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 20

Jul 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Grasim Industries divests investment in Grasim Bhiwani Textiles

* Entered definitive agreement for divesting co's total investment in Grasim Bhiwani Textiles to Rajendra Synthetics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Aditya Birla Nuvo says NCLT approves scheme of arrangement between co and Grasim Industries

* Aditya Birla Nuvo -says NCLT approves composite scheme of arrangement between company and Grasim Industries Limited and Aditya Birla Financial Services

05 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Grasim Industries March-qtr consol profit up marginally

* Consol profit in march quarter last year was 10.55 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 107.64 billion rupees

19 May 2017
» More GRAS.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates