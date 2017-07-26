Grindwell Norton Ltd (GRNN.NS)
GRNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
437.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Grindwell Norton Limited is a holding company, which manufactures abrasives. The Company's segments include Abrasives, and Ceramics & Plastics. Its Abrasives segment offers bonded abrasives in the form of wheels and other shapes, such as segment and sticks, which are used for various applications ranging from polishing or... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs46,424.89
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|110.72
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|0.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Grindwell Norton June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 303.2 million rupees versus profit 295 million rupees year ago