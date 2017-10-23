Edition:
Graphite India Ltd (GRPH.BO)

GRPH.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

658.85INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.95 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs659.80
Open
Rs663.90
Day's High
Rs668.70
Day's Low
Rs656.10
Volume
186,519
Avg. Vol
509,092
52-wk High
Rs683.15
52-wk Low
Rs71.20

About

Graphite India Limited is engaged in the manufacturing graphite electrodes, graphite equipments, steel, glass reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes and tanks and generation of hydel power. The Company operates through three segments: Graphite and Carbon, Steel and Others. The Graphite and Carbon Segment is engaged in the production of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.45
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs91,973.06
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 195.38
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.42

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.98 16.44
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.65 10.62
ROE: -- 12.80 14.20

Latest News about GRPH.BO

BRIEF-Graphite India Sept-qtr profit rises

* Sept quarter net profit 899.3 million rupees versus profit of 159.4 million rupees year ago

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Graphite India June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 294.5 million rupees versus 109.9 million rupees year ago

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Graphite India seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs/bonds upto 20 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs/bonds upto INR 20 billion in one or more tranches via private placement Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u9yI1Q) Further company coverage:

10 Jul 2017
