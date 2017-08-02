Greenply Industries Ltd (GRPL.NS)
GRPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
274.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.70 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs279.45
Open
Rs280.00
Day's High
Rs281.00
Day's Low
Rs272.25
Volume
10,371
Avg. Vol
83,374
52-wk High
Rs308.00
52-wk Low
Rs232.70
About
Greenply Industries Limited is an interior infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing plywood and allied products, medium density fiberboards (MDF) and allied products through its factories at various locations. The Company's segments include Plywood & Allied Products and Medium Density Fibre... (more)
|Beta:
|1.33
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs33,293.34
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|122.63
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|0.22
BRIEF-India's Greenply Industries June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 306.3 million rupees versus profit 341.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Greenply Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 418.7 million rupees versus profit 416.6 million rupees year ago