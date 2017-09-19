Edition:
Growthpoint Properties Ltd (GRTJ.J)

GRTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,525.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
2,524.00
Open
2,500.00
Day's High
2,535.00
Day's Low
2,500.00
Volume
5,690,971
Avg. Vol
7,534,469
52-wk High
2,817.00
52-wk Low
2,361.00

About

Growthpoint Properties Limited is a real estate investment trust. The primary business of the Company is investment in rental-generating properties, which are maintained and upgraded or refurbished as necessary. It operates through six segments: Retail, Office, Industrial, Australia, V&A Waterfront and Other joint ventures. Its... (more)

Beta: 0.05
Market Cap(Mil.): R71,594.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,934.20
Dividend: 100.80
Yield (%): 8.02

Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor

JOHANNESBURG A South African broker and an energy investment firm fired KPMG on Tuesday, two of a number of local firms weighing whether to ditch the auditor to distance themselves from a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

19 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor

* Barclays Africa, Investec, Old Mutual still thinking (Adds KPMG International Chairman comment)

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Growthpoint Properties full-year HEPS at 179.66 c/shr

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 10,755 MILLION RAND VERSUS 10,219 MILLION RAND

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission provides key decisions on mergers, acquisitions

* Approved, without conditions deal where Trireme intends to acquire Growthpoint in respect of property letting enterprise known as grayston shopping centre

24 Apr 2017
