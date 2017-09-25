Edition:
India

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT_u.TO)

GRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

50.46CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$50.46
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
94,648
52-wk High
$52.69
52-wk Low
$40.84

Chart for

About

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (Granite REIT) is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through the ownership and rental of industrial real estate segment. The Company is engaged in the ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. It owns approximatel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.26
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,410.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 47.14
Dividend: 0.22
Yield (%): 5.09

Financials

Latest News about GRT_u.TO

BRIEF-Granite CEO, Michael Forsayeth, to retire September 30, 2018

* Granite CEO, Michael Forsayeth, to retire September 30, 2018

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Granite announces acquisition of US$122.8 million portfolio in the United States

* Granite announces acquisition of US$122.8 million portfolio in the United States and leasing update

16 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Granite Q2 FFO per unit $0.67

* RENTAL REVENUE AND TENANT RECOVERIES WERE $55.0 MILLION IN 2 COMPARED TO $56.4 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Granite Q2 FFO per unit $0.67

* Rental revenue and tenant recoveries were $55.0 million in q2 compared to $56.4 million in prior year period

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors

* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors

15 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Leading proxy advisory firm ISS recommends granite REIT unitholders vote "for" all of Frontfour & Sandpiper's trustee nominees on the blue proxy card

* Leading proxy advisory firm ISS recommends granite REIT unitholders vote "for" all of Frontfour & Sandpiper's trustee nominees on the blue proxy card

05 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Granite REIT ‍comments on ISS report regarding proxy contest for board seats

* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍commented on report by ISS regarding proxy contest for granite board seats initiated by Frontfour Capital, Sandpiper Group​

05 Jun 2017

BRIEF-‍frontfour & Sandpiper file proxy circular, nominate three trustees for election at Granite REIT's upcoming AGM​

* ‍frontfour & Sandpiper file proxy circular, nominate three trustees for election at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust's upcoming AGM​

26 May 2017

BRIEF-Granite REIT nominates two new independent nominees for election to board

* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

17 May 2017

BRIEF-Granite Real Estate Investment Q1 FFO per stapled unit C$0.84

* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million

10 May 2017
» More GRT_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates