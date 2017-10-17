TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 17 Oct 17 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16797.20 NSE 49440.40 ============= TOTAL 66237.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 29 (Repeating to add GRUH FINANCE Primary CP deal) Sep 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ----------------------------------------------------------------

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt for August 2017 Sep 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market for August 2017. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE DATE --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BRIEF-India's Gruh Finance June quarter profit after tax up 20 pct * June quarter profit after tax 720 million rupees versus 600 million rupees year ago