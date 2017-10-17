Gruh Finance Ltd (GRUH.NS)
504.45INR
3:58pm IST
Rs-8.10 (-1.58%)
Rs512.55
Rs515.95
Rs515.95
Rs501.00
144,368
233,218
Rs553.00
Rs268.50
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs192,654.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|365.39
|Dividend:
|2.80
|Yield (%):
|0.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 17
Oct 17 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16797.20 NSE 49440.40 ============= TOTAL 66237.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 29
(Repeating to add GRUH FINANCE Primary CP deal) Sep 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ----------------------------------------------------------------
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt for August 2017
Sep 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market for August 2017. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE DATE --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BRIEF-India's Gruh Finance June quarter profit after tax up 20 pct
* June quarter profit after tax 720 million rupees versus 600 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Gruh Finance Q1 net profit rises y/y
* June-quarter total income from operations 3.98 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2upfPaf Further company coverage: