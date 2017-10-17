Edition:
India

Gruh Finance Ltd (GRUH.NS)

GRUH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

504.45INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.10 (-1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs512.55
Open
Rs515.95
Day's High
Rs515.95
Day's Low
Rs501.00
Volume
144,368
Avg. Vol
233,218
52-wk High
Rs553.00
52-wk Low
Rs268.50

Chart for

About

GRUH Finance Limited (GRUH) is an India-based housing finance company. The Company provides home loans to individuals, and families for purchase, construction and extension. The Company operates through Housing Finance Business segment. GRUH also provides loans for repair and renovation of houses and home loans to families in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs192,654.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 365.39
Dividend: 2.80
Yield (%): 0.53

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

Latest News about GRUH.NS

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 17

Oct 17 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16797.20 NSE 49440.40 ============= TOTAL 66237.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

17 Oct 2017

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 29

(Repeating to add GRUH FINANCE Primary CP deal) Sep 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ----------------------------------------------------------------

03 Oct 2017

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt for August 2017

Sep 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market for August 2017. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE DATE --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Gruh Finance June quarter profit after tax up 20 pct

* June quarter profit after tax 720 million rupees versus 600 million rupees year ago

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Gruh Finance Q1 net profit rises y/y

* June-quarter total income from operations 3.98 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2upfPaf Further company coverage:

15 Jul 2017
» More GRUH.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates