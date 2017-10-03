Edition:
India

Greaves Cotton Ltd (GRVL.NS)

GRVL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

130.10INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.95 (-1.48%)
Prev Close
Rs132.05
Open
Rs132.00
Day's High
Rs132.70
Day's Low
Rs128.60
Volume
174,782
Avg. Vol
214,735
52-wk High
Rs178.55
52-wk Low
Rs115.35

Chart for

About

Greaves Cotton Limited is a holding company, which is engaged in manufacturing of engines and engine applications, manufacturing and trading of agro products, trading of spares related to engines and construction equipment. The Company's segments include Engines, Infrastructure Equipment and Others. Its Engines segment includes... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs32,723.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 244.21
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 4.10

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about GRVL.NS

BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs strategic partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs ‍​

* Says announced strategic partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs.

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs deal with MLR Auto, Continental Engines to develop fuel agnostic last mile transport solutions

* Says signed agreement with MLR Auto, Continental Engines for developing fuel agnostic last mile transport solutions Source text: [Greaves Cotton, the market leader in diesel powertrains for last mile transport, today announced an agreement to develop fuel agnostic last mile transport solutions with MLR Auto and Continental Engines Pvt Ltd (Baxy Group), two of India’s well known Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The partnership aims to develop a new generation of fuel agnostic power trai

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs agreement with Atul Auto

* Co signs agreement with Atul Auto to develop new generation of fuel agnostic range of power train solutions Source text: [This is to share with you that Greaves Cotton, an industry leader in last mile transportation solutions, & Atul Auto, a leading 3-wheeler manufacturing company have signed an agreement to develop a new generation of fuel agnostic range of power train solutions.] Further company coverage:

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Greaves Cotton gets members' nod for appointment of Nagesh Basavanhalli as MD, CEO

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Nagesh Basavanhalli as MD, CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2v3drWD Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Greaves Cotton June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 411.7 million rupees versus 385.4 million rupees year ago

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Greaves Cotton liquidates unit Greaves Cotton Middle East (FZC)

* Says Greaves Cotton Middle East (FZC), a step down subsidiary of company, has been liquidated/closed

23 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Greaves Cotton enters deal with Pinnacle Engines to grant licenses for manufacture, sale of internal combustion engines

* Says entered agreement with Pinnacle Engines Inc to grant licenses to co for manufacture and sale of internal combustion engines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

13 Jun 2017
» More GRVL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates