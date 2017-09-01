Edition:
Garware Wall Ropes Ltd (GRWL.NS)

GRWL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

900.40INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.45 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs895.95
Open
Rs890.00
Day's High
Rs908.00
Day's Low
Rs880.00
Volume
12,607
Avg. Vol
19,604
52-wk High
Rs994.85
52-wk Low
Rs487.00

About

Garware-Wall Ropes Limited manufactures and sells various products, such as ropes, twine, yarn, fishnet, nettings and technical textiles. The Company's segments include Synthetic Cordage, and Fibre and Industrial Products & Projects. The Synthetic Cordage segment consists of ropes, twines and nettings made of twine. The Fibre... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs20,164.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 21.88
Dividend: 3.50
Yield (%): 0.38

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.30 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about GRWL.NS

BRIEF-India's Garware Wall Ropes June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 259.9 million rupees versus profit 198.1 million rupees year ago

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Garware Wall Ropes signs MoU with Aero-T for manufacture of advanced aerostats

* Co and Israel's Aero-T ink MoU to explore mutual co-operation for manufacturing advanced aerostats for Indian defence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Garware Wall Ropes March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 196.4 million rupees versus 172.8 million rupees year ago

24 May 2017
