UK Court of Appeal refuses Libyan SWF right to appeal in Goldman case LONDON, Oct 20 Britain's Court of Appeal has refused Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund the right to appeal against the 2016 judgment handed down by Britain's High Court in the fund's $1.2 billion case against Goldman Sachs.

UPDATE 1-In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO says to spend more time in Frankfurt LONDON, Oct 19 Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein is planning to spend a lot more time in Frankfurt, he said on Thursday, as the Wall Street bank pushes ahead with plans to make the German city a major base after Britain leaves the European Union.

Goldman CEO says planning to spend a lot more time in Frankfurt LONDON, Oct 19 Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein said he is planning to spend a lot more time in Frankfurt, as the Wall Street bank pushes ahead with plans to make the German city a major base for the bank after Britain leaves the European Union.

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs redeems outstanding depositary shares * Goldman Sachs announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interest in its 5.95% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series I

Goldman's fledgling consumer bank draws questions from curious analysts Oct 18 As Goldman Sachs Group Inc has unveiled more details about its strategy and financial targets to satisfy investor demands, Wall Street's attention has turned to a business so small and new that there may not be much to disclose.

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs announces launch of proposed public offering * Goldman Sachs - ‍on October 18, co announced launch of a proposed public offering of depositary shares - SEC filing​

BRIEF-Hastings says stake controlled by Goldman Sachs cut to about 11.6 pct​ * INDIRECT INTEREST IN CO'S SHARES HELD BY LIMITED PARTNERS OF HASTINGS A AND HASTINGS B HAVE BEEN CONVERTED INTO DIRECT HOLDINGS IN COMPANY​

Breakingviews - Goldman pips Morgan Stanley on style not substance NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Goldman Sachs pipped Morgan Stanley on style in the third quarter, but not on substance. Lloyd Blankfein’s firm cranked out $2 billion of earnings in the three months to the end of September, at an annualized return on equity of 10.9 percent. That bested the 9.6 percent showing of Goldman’s main Wall Street rival – the first time this year that it has come out ahead. Morgan Stanley boss James Gorman, though, has crafted a more attractive-looking business

Goldman offers buyback, dividend details for first time NEW YORK Goldman Sachs Group Inc offered investors a window into its capital plans for the first time, detailing the bank's regulatory allowances for buybacks and dividends on Tuesday.