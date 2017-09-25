Edition:
India

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC.NS)

GSFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

142.55INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.85 (+3.52%)
Prev Close
Rs137.70
Open
Rs138.60
Day's High
Rs143.20
Day's Low
Rs136.00
Volume
4,493,419
Avg. Vol
2,326,703
52-wk High
Rs150.90
52-wk Low
Rs76.75

Chart for

About

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited is engaged in the development of crop nutrition solutions. The Company operates through two business segments: Fertilizer Products and Industrial Products. It offers fertilizer products, such as urea, ammonium sulphate, di-ammonium phosphate, ammonium phosphate sulphate and traded... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.24
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs53,814.39
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 398.48
Dividend: 2.20
Yield (%): 1.63

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

Latest News about GSFC.NS

BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals confirms smooth ops at ammonia plant

Sept 25 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

25 Sep 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 30

Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavas Financiers Ltd Proposed CP (C

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals June qtr PAT down about 12 pct

Aug 4 India's Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals shuts Melamine-2 plant for repair activity

July 19 Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd:

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals March-qtr profit rises

May 29 Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd

29 May 2017

BRIEF-BHEL gets order for steam & power generation package worth 2.33 bln rupees

* Says order for setting up package at RFCL's fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Telangana

16 May 2017

BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals says plant to be under annual planned shutdown

May 15 Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd

15 May 2017
» More GSFC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates