Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPT.NS)

GSPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

208.55INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.25 (+2.58%)
Prev Close
Rs203.30
Open
Rs204.80
Day's High
Rs210.00
Day's Low
Rs204.75
Volume
1,212,081
Avg. Vol
783,706
52-wk High
Rs212.00
52-wk Low
Rs127.05

About

Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) is a natural gas infrastructure and transmission company engaged in gas transportation business. The Company is engaged in transmission of natural gas through pipelines on an open access basis from supply points to demand centers. It also generates electricity through windmills. Its segments... (more)

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs110,442.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 563.77
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 0.77

BRIEF-Gujarat State Petronet signs agreement for development of LNG port at Jafrabad

* Gujarat State Petronet -share subscription agreement executed between Swan LNG Pvt, Gujarat Maritime Board , co and FSRU Venture India One Pvt

18 Oct 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 6

Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agri Logistics (Hoshangabad) LtdLT/ST Bk Fac

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Gujarat State Petronet June-qtr profit up about 26 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.53 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Gujarat State Petronet March-qtr profit rises about 28 pct

* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 1.19 billion rupees

25 May 2017
