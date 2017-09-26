MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil lifts most markets, but global concerns weigh DUBAI, Sept 26 Rising oil prices helped Middle East indexes eke out modest gains on Tuesday, though shares more exposed to foreign funds followed global markets lower, weighed down by a list of worries including North Korea.

BRIEF-Egypt's Global Telecom Q2 profit rises * Q2 TOTAL REVENUE $765 MILLION VERSUS $693 MILLION YEAR AGO Source: (http://bit.ly/2vrlblP) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange updates on block trading of Global Telecom Holding * Block trading on 99.3 million shares of Global Telecom Holding executed for total value of EGP 645.2 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qWv764) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange lists Global Telecom Holding's issued capital decrease * Lists Global Telecom Holding's issued capital decrease to EGP 2.74 billion from EGP 3.04 billion Source:(http://bit.ly/2r6Ie37) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Global Telecom unit Jazz acquires additional 4G/LTE spectrum in Pakistan * Jazz won auction, awarding it 10 MHZ paired spectrum in 1800 MHZ band for a total consideration of $295 million plus withholding tax of 10 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2qbJU8z) Further company coverage: