Guyana Goldfields Inc (GUY.TO)
GUY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.69CAD
20 Oct 2017
4.69CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$4.69
$4.69
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
875,232
875,232
52-wk High
$8.55
$8.55
52-wk Low
$3.96
$3.96
About
Guyana Goldfields Inc. (Guyana Goldfields) is a Canada-based mineral development and exploration company primarily focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold deposits in Guyana, South America. The Company's Aurora Gold Mine is an operating gold mine project, which is located in Guyana. The Company owns... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$795.86
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|173.04
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields produces 41,000 oz Au in Q3 2017
* Gold production was as-expected for quarter according to 2017 mine plan
BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Inc reports a shift in recovered ounces to the fourth quarter full year production guidance maintained
* Guyana Goldfields Inc reports a shift in recovered ounces to the fourth quarter; full year production guidance maintained
BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields reports quarterly loss per share of $0.02
* Guyana Goldfields Inc reports quarterly loss per share of $0.02
BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana
* SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO
BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Q1 net earnings of $0.06 per share
* Guyana Goldfields Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results; sold 40,700 oz au generating US$22.4m in operating cash flow and net earnings of $0.06 per share