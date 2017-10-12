Edition:
GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L)

GVC.L on London Stock Exchange

908.00GBp
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

3.00 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
905.00
Open
899.50
Day's High
908.00
Day's Low
899.50
Volume
66,400
Avg. Vol
1,167,952
52-wk High
917.50
52-wk Low
586.00

About

GVC Holdings PLC is a sports betting and gaming company. The Company operates under various brands in the gaming sector, including bwin, sporting bet and Foxy Bingo. It also provides online gaming services on a business-to-business basis to the third party operators. Its segments include Sports and Gaming. Its Sports segment... (more)

Beta: 0.40
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,589.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 300.67
Dividend: 14.51
Yield (%): --

Latest News about GVC.L

BRIEF-GVC Holdings ‍says Q3 daily NGR up 10 pct

* Q3 ‍SPORTS BRANDS DAILY NGR UP 11% (+14% CONSTANT CURRENCY)​

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-GVC sees full-year earnings 'comfortably ahead' of estimates after solid H1

Sept 14 Online gambling firm GVC Holdings , which has expanded rapidly through a series of acquisitions, said it expects core annual earnings to top market estimates after first-half gaming revenue rose.

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-GVC Holdings posts H1 adjusted pretax profit of 101.9 mln euros

* H1 NET GAMING REVENUE ‍486.2​ MILLION EUROS VERSUS 390.6 MILLION EUROS IN H1 2016

14 Sep 2017

Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral: sources

LONDON British online gambling company GVC Holdings recently held talks about a takeover of bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral but discussions ended without a deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-GVC Holdings says H1 2017 group daily NGR up 10 pct

* H1 2017 NGR eur 484.8m up 10% versus H1 2016 pro forma eur 441.8m

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-GVC Holdings Q1 daily gaming revenue up 13 pct

* Group delivered a strong performance in Q1, with daily NGR up 13 pct (+14 pct in constant currency) on pro forma Q1 2016

25 May 2017
