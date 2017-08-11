GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (GVKP.NS)
GVKP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
14.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.65 (+4.85%)
Prev Close
Rs13.40
Open
Rs14.05
Day's High
Rs14.05
Day's Low
Rs14.05
Volume
1,559,628
Avg. Vol
11,162,542
52-wk High
Rs14.05
52-wk Low
Rs5.00
About
GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited is a holding company. The Company operates in energy, airports, transportation and has presence in other business, such as resources and urban infrastructures. The Company's segments include Power, which offers generation, operation and maintenance services to the power plants; Roads, which is... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
BRIEF-India's Gvk Power & Infrastructure posts June-qtr profit
* June quarter profit 67.7 million rupees versus loss of 510.4 million rupees last year
BRIEF-GVK Power & Infrastructure gets approval for sale of 10 pct stake in Bangalore International Airport
* Obtained necessary approvals for sale of residual 10% stake in Bangalore International Airport to FIH Mauritius Investments Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uV09cX) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-GVK Power & Infrastructure approves sale of 10 pct stake in Bangalore International Airport
* Says approved sale of 10% of issued & paid up share capital in Bangalore International Airport to FIH Mauritius Investments
BRIEF-India's GVK Power & Infrastructure March-qtr loss widens
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.06 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 172.5 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.