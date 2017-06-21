BRIEF-Chief Retail Officer Norbert Steinke resigns from managing board * CHIEF RETAIL OFFICER NORBERT STEINKE HAS RESIGNED FROM MANAGING BOARD OF GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG AT HIS OWN REQUEST

BRIEF-Gerry Weber closes H1 in line with expectations * GERRY WEBER CLOSES H1 IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND IS THUS PERFORMING TO PLAN

German stocks - Factors to watch on April 28 FRANKFURT, April 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.