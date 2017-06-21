Gerry Weber International AG (GWIG.DE)
GWIG.DE on Xetra
10.27EUR
5:25pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.03 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
€10.25
Open
€10.16
Day's High
€10.40
Day's Low
€10.16
Volume
6,694
Avg. Vol
88,004
52-wk High
€14.32
52-wk Low
€9.95
About
Gerry Weber International AG is a Germany-based fashion and lifestyle company with focus on apparel for women. The Company owns the brands GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN, SAMOON and HALLHUBER. It operates through three segments: GERRY WEBER Core Retail, GERRY WEBER Core Wholesale and HALLHUBER: The GERRY WEBER Core Retail segment comprises... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€478.34
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|45.91
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|2.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.20
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.63
|14.09
BRIEF-Chief Retail Officer Norbert Steinke resigns from managing board
* CHIEF RETAIL OFFICER NORBERT STEINKE HAS RESIGNED FROM MANAGING BOARD OF GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG AT HIS OWN REQUEST
BRIEF-Gerry Weber closes H1 in line with expectations
* GERRY WEBER CLOSES H1 IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND IS THUS PERFORMING TO PLAN
German stocks - Factors to watch on April 28
FRANKFURT, April 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
German stocks - Factors to watch on April 27
FRANKFURT, April 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.