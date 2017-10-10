Edition:
Helma Eigenheimbau AG (H5EG.DE)

H5EG.DE on Xetra

44.49EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
€44.52
Open
€43.50
Day's High
€44.65
Day's Low
€43.42
Volume
11,126
Avg. Vol
6,543
52-wk High
€59.65
52-wk Low
€35.60

About

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is a Germany-based company that specializes in design and construction of new private residential buildings and houses. The Company diversifies its activities into three business segments: building services business; property development business, and Other. The main area of operations of the building... (more)

Beta: 0.77
Market Cap(Mil.): €190.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4.00
Dividend: 1.10
Yield (%): 2.31

P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau: supervisory board chairman Otto Holzkamp passed away

* DGAP-NEWS: HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN OTTO HOLZKAMP PASSED AWAY

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau H1 new order intake down at EUR 116.3 mln

* HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG: H1 2017 NEW ORDER INTAKE FIGURES PUBLISHED

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau appoints Andre Mueller to management board

* ‍SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS DECIDED TO APPOINT ANDRÉ MÜLLER TO MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR FIVE YEARS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau: promissory note of EUR 27.0 mln successfully placed

* PROMISSORY NOTE OF EUR 27.0 MILLION SUCCESSFULLY PLACED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

18 May 2017
