Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.BO)

HALC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

270.00INR
12:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.00 (-1.46%)
Prev Close
Rs274.00
Open
Rs275.90
Day's High
Rs278.50
Day's Low
Rs269.70
Volume
164,431
Avg. Vol
831,077
52-wk High
Rs278.50
52-wk Low
Rs147.30

Hindalco Industries Limited is engaged in the production of aluminium and aluminium products, and copper and copper products. The Company's segments include Aluminium, which includes hydrate and alumina, aluminum and aluminum product, and Copper, which includes continuous cast copper rods, copper cathode, sulfuric acid,... (more)

Beta: 1.51
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs563,096.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,244.31
Dividend: 1.10
Yield (%): 0.44

MEDIA-India's Hindalco earmarks $3 bln for overseas acquisitions - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

04 Sep 2017

Hindalco Industries first-quarter profit falls about 1.6 percent

Hindalco Industries Ltd, India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, posted an about 1.6 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Friday.

11 Aug 2017

India's Hindalco Industries Q1 profit falls about 1.6 pct

Aug 11 Hindalco Industries Ltd, India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, posted an about 1.6 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Friday.

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Hindalco Industries June-qtr profit down 1.6 pct

* June quarter profit 2.90 billion rupees versus profit of 2.94 billion rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

BUZZ-India's Hindalco Industries gains on unit's Q1 strong results

** Hindalco Industries' shares surge as much as 7.6 pct to highest since Feb. 2011

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Hindalco Industries to consider availing working capital facilities for Copper & Aluminium business

* Board will consider to avail not more than INR 24 billion by way of commercial papers and unsecured debentures for Aluminium business

07 Aug 2017

Hindalco Industries fourth-quarter profit rises 26 percent, tops estimates

Hindalco Industries Ltd , India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, posted a 26 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as revenue from operations increased on higher base metal prices.

30 May 2017

India's Hindalco Industries Q4 profit rises 26 pct, tops estimates

May 30 Hindalco Industries Ltd, India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, posted a 26 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as revenue from operations increased on higher base metal prices.

30 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Hindalco Industries March-qtr profit from cont ops rise about 25 pct

* March quarter profit from continuing operations 5.03 billion rupees

30 May 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-May 12

May 12 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 13364.20 NSE 50673.20 ============= TOTAL 64037.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

12 May 2017
