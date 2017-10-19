Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS (HALKB.IS)
HALKB.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
11.95TRY
19 Oct 2017
11.95TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.07TL (-0.58%)
-0.07TL (-0.58%)
Prev Close
12.02TL
12.02TL
Open
12.10TL
12.10TL
Day's High
12.32TL
12.32TL
Day's Low
11.84TL
11.84TL
Volume
37,963,583
37,963,583
Avg. Vol
14,055,980
14,055,980
52-wk High
15.37TL
15.37TL
52-wk Low
8.49TL
8.49TL
About
Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS is a Turkey-based commercial bank. The Bank’s operating areas include, commercial financing and corporate banking, fund management operations, retail banking and credit card operations. It operates under the following segments: corporate, commercial, integrated and treasury/investment banking. The Bank is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL15,037.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,250.00
|Dividend:
|0.20
|Yield (%):
|1.70
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09