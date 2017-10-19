Edition:
Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS (HALKB.IS)

HALKB.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

11.95TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.07TL (-0.58%)
Prev Close
12.02TL
Open
12.10TL
Day's High
12.32TL
Day's Low
11.84TL
Volume
37,963,583
Avg. Vol
14,055,980
52-wk High
15.37TL
52-wk Low
8.49TL

Chart for

About

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS is a Turkey-based commercial bank. The Bank’s operating areas include, commercial financing and corporate banking, fund management operations, retail banking and credit card operations. It operates under the following segments: corporate, commercial, integrated and treasury/investment banking. The Bank is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.50
Market Cap(Mil.): TL15,037.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,250.00
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 1.70

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates