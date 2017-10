About

Hatsun Agro Product Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of milk, milk products and ice creams. The Company's dairy products include dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, milk, curd, paneer and ice creams, among others. Its brands include AROKYA, Hatsun, Arun Icecreams, IBACO, Oyalo, Santosa... ( more