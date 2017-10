UPDATE 2-Anglogold Ashanti to raise $307 mln with South African mine sales * AngloGold cuts exposure to tough domestic industry (Adds shares, details)

UPDATE 2-South Africa's rand, bonds take a beating on U.S. rate hike talk * Gold stocks hit as hawkish Yellen hurts bullion (Updates rand, adds bonds, stocks closing levels)

Bodies of last missing miners recovered from Harmony mine in South Africa JOHANNESBURG The bodies of the last two miners unaccounted for at a mine operated by South Africa's Harmony Gold were recovered on Thursday, the company said, bringing the death toll to five after a tremor shook the shafts last week.

Illegal miners in South Africa swallow gold in condoms CAPE TOWN Illegal miners in South Africa are swallowing unrefined gold and platinum in condoms as a new tactic to avoid arrest for smuggling that is costing the industry $1.5 billion a year, the police told parliament on Friday.

BRIEF-Absa Bank upsizes Harmony Gold's existing $250 mln debt * ABSA BANK - SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCED AND UPSIZED HARMONY GOLD LIMITED'S EXISTING USD 250,000,000 TERM DEBT TO A 3 YEAR USD 350,000,000 FACILITY

AngloGold Ashanti revives plans to spin off South Africa mines - sources JOHANNESBURG/LONDON AngloGold Ashanti is considering separating its South African assets from the rest of its portfolio, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, three years after shareholders revolted against a similar effort.

Bodies of 25 illegal miners recovered from abandoned South African gold shaft JOHANNESBURG Police recovered 25 bodies, believed to be those of illegal miners, from a disused Harmony Gold mine shaft, near an area where 76 illegal miners died in 2009 in what was one of South Africa's worst mining disasters.