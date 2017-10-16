Edition:
India

Havas SA (HAVA.PA)

HAVA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

9.23EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€9.23
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,825,396
52-wk High
€9.40
52-wk Low
€7.00

Chart for

About

Havas SA is a French-based holding company. It is engaged in global communications business. Its segments include France, Europe (excluding France and the United Kingdom), the United Kingdom, North America, Asia-Pacific (Apac) and Africa, and Latin America (Latam). It is engaged in the business of brand strategy, consulting,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.79
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,835.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 423.06
Dividend: 0.18
Yield (%): 1.99

Financials

Latest News about HAVA.PA

BRIEF-Havas expands into Algeria with acquisition of GANFOOD and HVS‍​

* ‍ANNOUNCES IT HAS ACQUIRED A 49% STAKE IN TWO ALGERIAN-BASED AGENCIES Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders

* Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing

* Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Vivendi offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4

* Offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4 -AMF filing

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Havas acquires New York based digital agency The 88

* Havas Group today announced its acquisition of New York based digital agency The 88

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Havas board says tender offer launched by Vivendi is made in Havas interests ‍​

* HAVAS BOARD PRONOUNCES ON THE SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER LAUNCHED BY VIVENDI‍​

04 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-France's Vivendi confirms outlook as Q2 shows Canal Plus improving

PARIS, Aug 31 French media group Vivendi reported better than expected core profit growth for the second quarter on Thursday and confirmed its outlook for the year, saying its struggling Canal Plus pay TV arm was showing signs of improvement.

31 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-France's Havas says will not meet 2017 organic growth target

Aug 25 France's Havas said on Friday it could not confirm its forecast of organic growth of 2-3 percent for 2017, as declining investment from advertisers, increasing margin pressure and a downturn in high-growth markets weighed on first-half revenue.

25 Aug 2017

France's Havas says will not meet 2017 organic growth target

Aug 25 France's Havas said on Friday it could not confirm its forecast of organic growth of 2-3 percent for 2017, as declining investment from advertisers, increasing margin pressure and a downturn in high-growth markets weighed on first-half revenue.

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Havas H1 operating income falls to ‍​100 million euros

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​1.11 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.09 BILLION YEAR AGO, DOWN 0.4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY

25 Aug 2017
» More HAVA.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates